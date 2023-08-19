Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore, check the Top 10 biggest box office hits of Sunny Deol's career

Sunny Deol has had a long and successful career in Bollywood, and his films have made a significant impact at the box office over the years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of Sunny Deol's biggest blockbusters, known for its patriotic theme and iconic dialogues and collected over Rs 76 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Border is a war drama film that garnered immense love and success at the box office and collected over Rs 90 CroresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Damini is a critically acclaimed film where Sunny Deol delivered a powerful performance and has collected over Rs 18 CroresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeet was a successful action film starring Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor and collected over Rs 21 Crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghatak is known for its intense action sequences and Sunny Deol's powerful portrayal and has collected over Rs 17 CroresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian, also known as Hindustan Ki Kasam, was an action-packed film and collected over Rs 44 CroresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though primarily known for Shah Rukh Khan's role, Sunny Deol's performance in Darr was also noteworthy. It collected over Rs 10 Crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dillagi was a romantic drama in which Sunny Deol played the lead role and it collected Rs 10 Crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this espionage thriller, Sunny Deol played a significant role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta and collected over Rs 24 Crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apne was a family drama featuring Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol and collected over Rs 21 CroresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!