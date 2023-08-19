Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore, check the Top 10 biggest box office hits of Sunny Deol's career

Sunny Deol has had a long and successful career in Bollywood, and his films have made a significant impact at the box office over the years.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of Sunny Deol's biggest blockbusters, known for its patriotic theme and iconic dialogues and collected over Rs 76 crores

Border (1997)

Border is a war drama film that garnered immense love and success at the box office and collected over Rs 90 Crores

Damini (1993)

Damini is a critically acclaimed film where Sunny Deol delivered a powerful performance and has collected over Rs 18 Crores

Jeet (1996)

Jeet was a successful action film starring Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor and collected over Rs 21 Crores.

Ghatak: Lethal (1996)

Ghatak is known for its intense action sequences and Sunny Deol's powerful portrayal and has collected over Rs 17 Crores

Indian (2001)

Indian, also known as Hindustan Ki Kasam, was an action-packed film and collected over Rs 44 Crores

Darr (1993)

Though primarily known for Shah Rukh Khan's role, Sunny Deol's performance in Darr was also noteworthy. It collected over Rs 10 Crores.

Dillagi (1999)

Dillagi was a romantic drama in which Sunny Deol played the lead role and it collected Rs 10 Crores.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

In this espionage thriller, Sunny Deol played a significant role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta and collected over Rs 24 Crores.

Apne (2007)

Apne was a family drama featuring Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol and collected over Rs 21 Crores

