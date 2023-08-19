Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore, here are Top 10 Sunny Deol films that should also get a sequel

Border, Darr and more on list. Check it out.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 19, 2023

Sunny Deol's best comeback

Sunny Deol has returned to Bollywood with Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 breaks records

The film has smashed many box office records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sequels that should be made

As Gadar 2 is a success, here's a look at Sunny Deol's films that deserve sequels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border

The film holds the same nostalgia and patriotic feels like Gadar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darr

Starring Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla is a classic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Damini

Sunny Deol starrer has a high rating on IMDB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dillagi

A film starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol would be nice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ChaalBaaz

Sunny Deol-Rajinikanth's collaboration would be fun to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian

The 2001 movie had Sunny Deol playing a powerful character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singh Saab The Great

Sunny Deol teaching a lesson on honesty would be interesting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghatak: Lethal

The film is among the best in Sunny Deol's filmography.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun

The film had Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia in the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apne

As of course, Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

