Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore, here are Top 10 Sunny Deol films that should also get a sequel

Border, Darr and more on list. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
Sunny Deol has returned to Bollywood with Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has smashed many box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Gadar 2 is a success, here's a look at Sunny Deol's films that deserve sequels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film holds the same nostalgia and patriotic feels like Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla is a classic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer has a high rating on IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A film starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol would be nice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol-Rajinikanth's collaboration would be fun to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2001 movie had Sunny Deol playing a powerful character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol teaching a lesson on honesty would be interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is among the best in Sunny Deol's filmography.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film had Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia in the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As of course, Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!