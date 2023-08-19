Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's list of flop movies will shock you

Anil Sharma movies that failed to taste success like Gadar film series

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma is famous for directing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

His recent directorial film is Gadar 2 and it has become a blockbuster within a few days of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blockbuster movie

Gadar 2 is a sequel to Anil Sharma’s all-time blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Sharma movies

Anil Sharma who is known for Gadar, Apne, and Hero has some flop movies also to his credit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singh Saab The Great

Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol’s pairing was a hit but here they failed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veer

Anil Sharma’s movie with Salman Khan was a disaster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharaja

Govinda and Manisha Koirala’s movie was a flop at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Policewala Gunda

This film of Anil Sharma as a director was unsuccessful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genius

The director launched his son Utkarsh Sharma as a lead in this movie unfortunately it didn’t impress the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo

Despite an ensemble cast with promising actors, the film didn’t perform to the expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna, Top 10 South Indian actresses with most envious midriff

 

 Find Out More