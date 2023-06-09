Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma makes shocking revelations

Here's what Anil Sharma, Gadar director has to say about the top stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Director Anil Sharma came with Gadar in 2001. The movie has been re-released today in theatres again.
Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11 in theatres
Anil Sharma revealed that it took 22 years but Sunny Deol liked the story of Gadar 2 and said a yes to the same.
Anil is casting his son in Gadar 2 where in Gadar Utkarsh had played Ameesha and Sunny's son. Anil feels his son has fit like a glove.
Anil revealed that he would not have made Gadar 2 if Ameesha and Sunny were not there.
Anil revealed that if Amitabh Bachchan wants to change a word in the dialogue he takes the consent of the makers.
Anil feels Dharmendra works from his heart. His lines are in his style.
Anil revealed Zeenat had asked him many questions in Bandhan Kache Dhagon Ka as she wanted to learn.
Salman Khan is a workaholic and not at all arrogant according to Anil.
Akshay Kumar, Anil believes is in his own world, works by the clock and is pretty committed.
Priyanka Chopra, Anil revealed never complained when on the sets. She wanted to grow.
Gadar 2 will be a sequel to Gadar releasing on August 11, 2023.
