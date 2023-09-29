Gadar 2 director recalls Priyanka Chopra's nose surgery, 'She looked terrible'

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma recalls how he helped Priyanka Chopra when she lost projects after nose surgerySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Director Anil Sharma, who is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2, recalled how he came to Priyanka Chopra's rescue during the downfall of her career.
Anil Sharma revealed that Priyanka Chopra was on the verge of quitting the industry but he starred her in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.
The actress decided to quit the industry because she was dropped from several films after her nose surgery.
Anil Sharma met PC and was moved by the surgery she had undergone. The director said she looked terrible and wondered what in the world she did to herself.
When other filmmakers canceled their deals with the actress Anil Sharma decided to stand by her and help her salvage the situation.
He called Priyanka for a meeting and she was teary after losing projects.
On asked why she did the operation her mother told him that she had a sinus problem. But since it was botched she was in bad condition psychologically.
Priyanka was offering him back the signing amount he gave and had plans to return to Bareilly.
Anil Sharma didn't let her do that and called a veteran make up artist who worked at Yash Raj Films
He asked him what can be done to Priyanka Chopra's face to fix the problem and to their surprise as a result she looked beautiful.
Ten days later using a short wig they shot a screen test which was shared with Sunny Deol and others who later approved.
Anil praised Priyanka's determination, emphasizing that his support was incidental; she'd have succeeded on her own.
