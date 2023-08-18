Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are yet to find their soulmate

Bollywood stars who did not tie the knot yet

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Ameesha Patel

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel has not found the love of her life yet and chose to stay single even at 47.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is popular for his martial status.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna believes he is not a marriage material and chose to stay single.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent to his son despite being unmarried.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen adopted 2 girls and stayed unmarried.

Tabu

Tabu proves who need a partner when you can be happily single.

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor doesn’t want to get married because all her friends who once married are now divorced.

Uday Chopra

Aditya Chopra’s brother Uday Chopra is also unmarried.

Rekha

Rekha didn’t marry after her first husband died within a year of their marriage.

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta is happily single as she didn’t tie the knot yet.

