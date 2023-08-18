Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are yet to find their soulmate

Bollywood stars who did not tie the knot yetSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel has not found the love of her life yet and chose to stay single even at 47.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is popular for his martial status.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Khanna believes he is not a marriage material and chose to stay single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent to his son despite being unmarried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen adopted 2 girls and stayed unmarried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu proves who need a partner when you can be happily single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Producer Ekta Kapoor doesn’t want to get married because all her friends who once married are now divorced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Chopra’s brother Uday Chopra is also unmarried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha didn’t marry after her first husband died within a year of their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Dutta is happily single as she didn’t tie the knot yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
