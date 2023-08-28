Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and other Top 10 highest rated Bollywood movies of 2023, Pathaan shocks

Here is a list of 2023 theatrical release highest rated movies on IMDbSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is the highest-rated Bollywood movie on IMDb with an 8.2 rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Second on the list is Rani Mukerji’s film with a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryn and Kiara Advani’s movie has received a rating of 7.4Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s movie was highly loved and has been rated 7.2 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu has been rated 7.1 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao’s Bheed received a rating of 6.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie set against the backdrop of World War 2 has been rated 6.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Dream Girl 2 has received 6.2 rating on IMDbSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s created a record breaking number at the box office and has been rated 6.1Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film is rated 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the least rated with a rating of 5.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!