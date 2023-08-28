Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and other Top 10 highest rated Bollywood movies of 2023, Pathaan shocks

Here is a list of 2023 theatrical release highest rated movies on IMDb

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is the highest-rated Bollywood movie on IMDb with an 8.2 rating.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Second on the list is Rani Mukerji’s film with a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryn and Kiara Advani’s movie has received a rating of 7.4

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s movie was highly loved and has been rated 7.2 on IMDb.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu has been rated 7.1 on IMDb.

Bheed

Rajkummar Rao’s Bheed received a rating of 6.7.

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie set against the backdrop of World War 2 has been rated 6.6.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Dream Girl 2 has received 6.2 rating on IMDb

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s created a record breaking number at the box office and has been rated 6.1

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film is rated 6.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the least rated with a rating of 5.9.

