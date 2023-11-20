Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol debuts at IFFI 2023, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to perform
Bollywood Staff
Nov 20, 2023
Shyamaprasad Mukherji stadium will be hosting the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panjim.
This exciting film festival will take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28.
There will be many star studded performances by various actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan etc.
Nushrat Bharuccha will also be seen grooving to SRK’s songs along with other super hit songs.
Vijay Sethupati will also interact and talk about his film Gandhi Talks after which Shriya Saran will give a dance performance.
A solid dance number Oo Antaava from the film Pushpa will be the opener song for Shriya Saran
With her classic songs like Dola Re Dola, Aaja Nachle, Maar Dala, Madhuri Dixit will be seen setting the stage on fire.
According to reports, for the first time, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen reciting his poem on stage and will talk about his film Kadak Singh.
After the huge success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will make a debut in IFFI.
