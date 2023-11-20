Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol debuts at IFFI 2023, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to perform

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Shyamaprasad Mukherji stadium will be hosting the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panjim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This exciting film festival will take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There will be many star studded performances by various actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushrat Bharuccha will also be seen grooving to SRK’s songs along with other super hit songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupati will also interact and talk about his film Gandhi Talks after which Shriya Saran will give a dance performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A solid dance number Oo Antaava from the film Pushpa will be the opener song for Shriya Saran

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With her classic songs like Dola Re Dola, Aaja Nachle, Maar Dala, Madhuri Dixit will be seen setting the stage on fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, for the first time, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen reciting his poem on stage and will talk about his film Kadak Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After the huge success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will make a debut in IFFI.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Here is how much celebs like Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone charge for one Insta post

 

 Find Out More