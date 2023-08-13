Gadar 2 Effect: Sunny Deol fans demand sequels of THESE classics; Rajkumar Santoshi films top wish-list

Gadar 2 Effect: Sunny Deol fans are now hoping that OG directors of these films decide to make sequels and reboots. Rajkumar Santoshi is in maximum demand

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Gadar 2 mania

At 66, Sunny Deol has reclaimed his stardom with a bang. Fans are now demanding sequels of these films

Gadar 2 collections

The film is making over Rs 40 crore every day at the box office

Gadar 2 maker

It is made by Anil Sharma who is seen as a mass movie-maker

Gadar 2 mayhem

The movie is all set to cross Rs 130 crores today

Salaakhen

Fans would not mind a sequel of this emotional action film

Arjun

With unemployment being high even now, Arjun can be rebooted too

Ziddi

Sunny Deol would also enjoy a reboot of this actioner

Damini

Many fans have declared this is time for Damini 2

Ghatak

Sunny Deol and Danny Denzongpa back again in a sequel would bt chef's kiss

Ghayal

Fans want a new Ghayal film made by OG Rajkumar Santoshi

Border 2

There is a huge demand for Border 2 starring Sunny Deol with younger stars like Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana

Hit Jodi

Fans want Rajkumar Santoshi to write a great script for Sunny Deol again

