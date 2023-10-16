Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol to charge Rs 50 crores for Border 2 along with share in profits?

Post the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has now become a top choice for many directors.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Gadar 2's success

Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as Gadar 2 has exceeded everyone's expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office

By minting more than Rs 520 crores at the domestic box office, Gadar 2 is the second highest grossing film of 2023. First is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swamped with offers

Now, Sunny Deol is flooded with movie offers. There are a lot of reports about a lot of films that may feature him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border 2 in the making?

There are a lot of reports suggesting that a sequel to JP Dutta's most successful film Border is on the cards with Sunny Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol's fees

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that Sunny Deol is going to charge Rs 50 crores for Border 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gain profits

Not just that, Sunny Deol has also struck a back-end deal with the makers through which he will get some gain from the profits made by the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deserves it

The source stated that Sunny deserves it as his presence will take Border to 'new heights'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shooting schedule

It is reported that Sunny Deol will begin shooting of Border 2 in the second half of 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol's next

Sunny Deol also has Lahore, 1947 in his kitty. It is a confirmed film and will be produced by Aamir Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming projects

He also reportedly has Soorya, Baap and more films lined up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Ramayana?

Reports suggest that Nitesh Tiwari wants Sunny Deol to be Lord Hanuman in his Ramayana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The needed break

Work aside, Sunny Deol recently took a vacation to the US with father Dharmendra and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal what to expect

 

 Find Out More