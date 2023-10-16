Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol to charge Rs 50 crores for Border 2 along with share in profits?

Post the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has now become a top choice for many directors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as Gadar 2 has exceeded everyone's expectations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By minting more than Rs 520 crores at the domestic box office, Gadar 2 is the second highest grossing film of 2023. First is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Sunny Deol is flooded with movie offers. There are a lot of reports about a lot of films that may feature him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are a lot of reports suggesting that a sequel to JP Dutta's most successful film Border is on the cards with Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A report in Bollywood Hungama states that Sunny Deol is going to charge Rs 50 crores for Border 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just that, Sunny Deol has also struck a back-end deal with the makers through which he will get some gain from the profits made by the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The source stated that Sunny deserves it as his presence will take Border to 'new heights'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Sunny Deol will begin shooting of Border 2 in the second half of 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol also has Lahore, 1947 in his kitty. It is a confirmed film and will be produced by Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also reportedly has Soorya, Baap and more films lined up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Nitesh Tiwari wants Sunny Deol to be Lord Hanuman in his Ramayana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Work aside, Sunny Deol recently took a vacation to the US with father Dharmendra and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!