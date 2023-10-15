Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol's Border 2, Ramayana, Lahore 1947 and more upcoming blockbusters

Sunny Deol has a busy schedule ahead thanks to these new movies.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Gadar 2 massive success

Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 and proved that he still rules audiences' hearts. The box office report is proof of it.

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan by grossing more than Rs 525 crores at the domestic box office.

A bankable star

With the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has established that he is a bankable star who can draw audiences to the theatres.

Swamped with projects

Going by all the latest reports, one can say that Sunny Deol is now swamped with projects with many filmmakers wanting to sign the star.

Lahore, 1947

The first confirmed film of Sunny Deol is Lahore 1947. It is going to be produced by Aamir Khan.

Border 2

There are a lot of reports suggesting that after Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will also star in the sequel of his hit film Border.

Maa Tujhe Salaam 2

The makers of his film Maa Tujhe Salaam have also announced its second instalment. However, it is unclear whether Sunny Deol is going to be a part of it or not.

Ramayana on cards?

Recently, there were reports suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari wants Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman in his Ramayana. The film has Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

A full-fledged movie on Lord Hanuman?

In fact, there were reports stating that Nitesh Tiwari

Movie named Baap

Sunny Deol is going to star in a movie named Baap that also has Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt.

Apne 2

Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol are supposed to come together again for Apne 2. However, there's no latest update on the film.

Gadar 3 happening?

After the success of Gadar 2, fans also want the third instalment. Director Anil Sharma has hinted at it already.

