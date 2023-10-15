Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol's Border 2, Ramayana, Lahore 1947 and more upcoming blockbusters

Sunny Deol has a busy schedule ahead thanks to these new movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 and proved that he still rules audiences' hearts. The box office report is proof of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan by grossing more than Rs 525 crores at the domestic box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has established that he is a bankable star who can draw audiences to the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by all the latest reports, one can say that Sunny Deol is now swamped with projects with many filmmakers wanting to sign the star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first confirmed film of Sunny Deol is Lahore 1947. It is going to be produced by Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are a lot of reports suggesting that after Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will also star in the sequel of his hit film Border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of his film Maa Tujhe Salaam have also announced its second instalment. However, it is unclear whether Sunny Deol is going to be a part of it or not.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, there were reports suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari wants Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman in his Ramayana. The film has Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In fact, there were reports stating that Nitesh TiwariSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is going to star in a movie named Baap that also has Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol are supposed to come together again for Apne 2. However, there's no latest update on the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the success of Gadar 2, fans also want the third instalment. Director Anil Sharma has hinted at it already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
