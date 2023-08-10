Gadar 2 first movie reviews: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film will make your cry

Gadar 2 is all set to release on 11th August but first movie reviews are already outSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all set to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.
However first reviews of the movie are out after special screening.
Two days ahead of the release the makers hosted a special screening for the Indian Army.
The first screening received a roaring response from the Indian Army who showered claps with tears.
Viewers appreciated Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma's performance.
The response was positive and energetic as they chanted Hindustan Zindabad on their way out.
Kamal R Khan aka KRK who calls himself a film critic has also reviewed Gadar 2 and described it a comedy movie.
KRK said Utkarsh is better than Kapil Sharma in terms of comedy.
He also said the actor "was speaking Hindi in English style like Fardeen Khan did in his first film."
Meanwhile, the audience is excited to watch Gadar 2 expecting the film to be a highest grosser of the year.
Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is likely to have a biggest opening at the box office.
