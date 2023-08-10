Gadar 2 first movie reviews: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film will make your cry

Gadar 2 is all set to release on 11th August but first movie reviews are already out

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all set to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.

Gadar: The Katha Continues

However first reviews of the movie are out after special screening.

Gadar 2 special screening

Two days ahead of the release the makers hosted a special screening for the Indian Army.

Gadar 2 first movie review

The first screening received a roaring response from the Indian Army who showered claps with tears.

Praised performances

Viewers appreciated Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s performance.

Hindustan Zindabad

The response was positive and energetic as they chanted Hindustan Zindabad on their way out.

KRK review

Kamal R Khan aka KRK who calls himself a film critic has also reviewed Gadar 2 and described it a comedy movie.

Tagged Utkarsh as comedy actor

KRK said Utkarsh is better than Kapil Sharma in terms of comedy.

Compared Utkarsh with Fardeen Khan

He also said the actor “was speaking Hindi in English style like Fardeen Khan did in his first film.”

Audience response

Meanwhile, the audience is excited to watch Gadar 2 expecting the film to be a highest grosser of the year.

Gadar 2 box office prediction

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is likely to have a biggest opening at the box office.

