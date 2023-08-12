Gadar 2 follows Pathaan to become second highest opener of 2023, these upcoming new movies to break record?

Gadar 2 likely to be second highest opening film and other most awaited movies that are already expected to open bigSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was an all-time blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and looks like history is going to repeat itself with its sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released on 11th August Gadar 2 is the continuation of the 2001 story with a gap of 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s second chapter is said to become the second highest opening of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan made an opening business of Rs 55 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is expected to collect Rs 35 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Sunny Deol’s Gadar: The Katha Continues manages to mint Rs 35 crore or more on day 1 it will be the second-highest opening in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, only a few movies did a good business there are other most awaited upcoming movies that are likely to break Pathaan and Gadar 2 records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film is Jawan and is expected to break the record set by the actor himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a high-octane action-packed gangster film and may have the highest opening of 2023 beating other movies collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 is undoubtedly most awaited movie given the popularity of previous 2 chapters of Salman Khan starrer. The film set to release in Diwali is also likely to make highest opening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has one more most awaited film set to release by end of this year and the fanbase is high.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!