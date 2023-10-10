Gadar 2, Ghayal and more, TOP 10 Sunny Deol movies on OTT that prove he's action king

Here's looking at the best action movies starring popular Bollywood star Sunny Deol including Gadar 2, Damini and more.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is 60 plus and so fit. His action in Gadar 2 is just fantastic. Watch it on ZEE5.

Ghayal movie

Watch this National Award-winning movie on YouTube.   

Singh Saab The Great

Sunny Deol shared a kiss with Urvashi Rautela in this one. It has him doing romance and also action. Watch it on JioCinema.   

Indian movie 

Sunny plays a police officer who is falsely blamed for the murder of his father-in-law. You can watch this on ZEE5.

Border movie 

A war film which has Sunny Deol doing what he does best, action! Watch this one on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Ghatak: Lethal

Sunny plays wrestler in this fourth-highest grosser of 1996. Watch it on YouTube. 

Hero: The Love Story of a Spy 

This spy thriller movie starring Sunny Deol is available on YouTube.  

Damini movie

A movie about rape and injustice, Sunny Deol is amazing in this one co-starring Meenakshi Sheshadri. The movie is on Netflix. 

Gadar Ek Prem Katha

A love story which also has action, Sunny and Ameesha set the screens on fire in this one. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Arjun Pandit 

This 1999 movie is about an obsessive lover played by Sunny. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Sunny Deol 

So, which movie are you going to watch first? 

