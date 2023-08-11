Gadar 2 has a terrific day 1 at the box office; Top 10 Bollywood films with best openings ever

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has had an amazing day 1 today. The film has opened well. Here are the top 10 Bollywood films with best openings.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Gadar 2 shines

Gadar 2 released today and it will reach Rs 35 crores on the first day. Here's a list of the biggest openings ever.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned Rs 55.72 crores on the first day.

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 earned Rs 52.39 crores on the first day.

War

War collected Rs 50.61 crores on the first day.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 opened with Rs 40.73 crores.

Happy New Year

Happy New Year opened with Rs 36.31 crores.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan earned Rs 48.27 crores on the first day.

Bharat

Salman Khan's Bharat started off with Rs 41.62 crores.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan's film opened with Rs 39.32 crores.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju started with Rs 34.19 crores.

