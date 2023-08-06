Gadar 2: Here's how much Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and other actors charged for the film

Gadar 2 is releasing on August 11. Here's how much Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and other actors have charged for this iconic movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
Gadar 2 is releasing on August 11.
The advance bookings for the film have already begun.
The advance bookings have already proved that the film is a hit. Here's how much the actors have charged for the film.
Sunny Deol has reportedly charged Rs 20 crores for the film.
Ameesha has charged about Rs 2 crores for the film.
Utkarsh has charged around Rs 1 crore.
Simrat is making her debut with the film and she has charged around Rs 60 lakhs.
Manish will be seen as the main villain. He has charged around Rs 60 lakhs.
Gaurav has reportedly charged Rs 25 lakhs.
Luv Sinha has a guest appearance in the film and he has charged around Rs 60 lakhs.
So, are you excited to watch Tara Singh and Sakeena again?
