Gadar 2: Here's how much Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and other actors charged for the film

Gadar 2 is releasing on August 11. Here's how much Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and other actors have charged for this iconic movies.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is releasing on August 11.

Advance bookings

The advance bookings for the film have already begun.

A hit already?

The advance bookings have already proved that the film is a hit. Here's how much the actors have charged for the film.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has reportedly charged Rs 20 crores for the film.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha has charged about Rs 2 crores for the film.

Utkarsh Sharma

Utkarsh has charged around Rs 1 crore.

Simrat Kaur

Simrat is making her debut with the film and she has charged around Rs 60 lakhs.

Manish Wadhwa

Manish will be seen as the main villain. He has charged around Rs 60 lakhs.

Gaurav Chopra

Gaurav has reportedly charged Rs 25 lakhs.

Luv Sinha

Luv Sinha has a guest appearance in the film and he has charged around Rs 60 lakhs.

Tara Singh and Sakeena

So, are you excited to watch Tara Singh and Sakeena again?

