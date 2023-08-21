Gadar 2 is a blockbuster, but here's why Sunny Deol couldn't ever become an A list superstar

Sunny Deol movies that tanked at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s recent movie Gadar 2 has been a blockbuster hit however he couldn’t become an A-lister actor.

Sunny Deol flop movies

Before superhit Gadar 2 the actor has given several flop movies.

Mohalla Assi

This satirical comedy couldn’t impress the audience in fact faced legal issues for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Ghayal: Once Again

1990’s Ghayal was a hit but its sequel was not much liked by the audience.

Bhaiaji Superhit

This 2018 film also starring Ameesha Patel and Preity Zinta was opposite to its name.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

The third installment of the film franchise featuring Deol family was a disaster.

Big Brother

Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra movie was a box office disaster.

Jaal: The Trap

This action thriller adds to the list of Sunny Deol’s flop films.

Lakeer

This romantic film with an ensemble cast was a big box office failure.

Dishkiyaoon

This 2014 crime action film received poor reviews.

Teesri Aankh

This action techno thriller film is tagged as super duper flop.

Khuda Kasam

Political and social theme action film was a failure at the box office.

