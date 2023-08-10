Gadar 2 is like Mughal E Azam, Sunny Deol is Hulk, defeats Pathaan, check out all the major updates

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is off to a great start with advance bookings. It even surpassed those of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in single screens.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is all set hit the theaters on August 11 and fans of the actor are waiting to watch him in the action mode on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

During the promotions, director Anil Sharma went down the memory lane and spoke about the moments back then in 2001.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mughal-E-Azam

The director then went ahead and compared Gadar 2 with Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hulk

Sunny Deol even said that his character Tara Singh is no less than Hulk or Superman who ‘will set things right’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Superman too...

Sunny Deol said everyone will want to watch Tara Singh and people believe he, on screen will set things right.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Defeats Pathaan

The advance ticket booking for Gadar 2 at B &C tier single screens is bigger than of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1 lakh tickets sold

For this most anticipate movie, fans have already booked 1 lakh tickets to witness the repition of history.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Return of Tara Singh

Sunny Deol is returning to the big screen as Tara Singh after 22 years. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khushi Kapoor's boldest and most beautiful desi outfits

 

 Find Out More