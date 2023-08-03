Gadar 2: Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan and more top friends of Sunny Deol from Bollywood

Here, take a look at Sunny Deol's friends from Bollywood which is shocking.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Aug 03, 2023

Jackie Shroff

Sunny Deol was seen teaming up with Jackie Shroff for Baap.

Anil Sharma

Sunny has worked with Anil Sharma in Gadar. He was the director of the movie and his next Gadar 2.

Rahul Rawail

Sunny was directed by Rahul for his movie Dacait.

Salman Khan

Sunny has a good relationship with Salman Khan who was also seen in Sunny's son Karan Deol's wedding.

Raveena Tandon

Sunny reportedly has rekindled his friendship with Raveena.

Mithun Chakraborty

Sunny and Mithun reportedly were seen on the sets of Baap working together.

Sanjay Dutt

Sunny once said that Sanjay Dutt was happy for his success.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was invited by Sunny for Karan Deol's reception.

Prem Chopra

The veteran star has a good bond with Prem Chopra.

Kapil Sharma

The comedian was also seen at Karan Deol's wedding.

Friend list

Sunny paaji does not have a long list of friends.

Good equations

He shares a cordial relationship with these people.

