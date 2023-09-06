Gadar 2, Jailer and more box office records Jawan will have to break

As Jawan release on 7th September all eyes are on its box office collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is a most awaited massy entertainer with action drama and romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Records set for Jawan

The hype around the film is real but it will have to already have some milestones set by other movies to cross.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opening Day - Jailer

Jawan should collected more than Rs 70 crore to beat Rajinikanth starrer Jailer’s opening day collection of Rs 72 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grosser Bollywood movie of 2023 - Gadar 2

To be the highest grosser Bollywood movie of 2023 Jawan will have to beat Gadar 2 as Sunny Deol has crossed Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rs 500 crore club - Gadar 2

Jawan must enter Rs 500 crore club within 24 days of the theatrical run to beat Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grossing Indian movie of 2023 - Jailer

Jailer has set the record for highest grossing Indian movie of 2023 collecting over Rs 650 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan must beat the record of his own film Pathaan which is currently the second highest-grosser Hindi film of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rs 300 crore club - Gadar 2

Gadar 2 entered Rs 300 crore club within 5 days of theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

Jawan must also beat RRR which has collected RS 1200 crore across the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan release

Jawan is all set to hit theaters on 7th September 2023 and its box office collection what everyone is eyeing on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer star Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and more South Indian action superstars and their must watch films on OTT

 

 Find Out More