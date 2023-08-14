Gadar 2 joins top 10 Single Day box office collection list; Pathaan rules

These films made highest collections on a single day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Pathaan day 2

As per Sacnilk.com, Shah Rukh Khan starrer made Rs 68 crore on day 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan Day 5

Shah Rukh Khan film saw a great spike on day 5 with a collection of Rs 58.50 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan Day 1

The film's collection on day 1 was Rs 55 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 Day 1

Yash starrer made Rs Rs 53.95 crore on opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 Day 3

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film made the maximum on day 3, i.e, Rs 51.70 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War Day 1

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film made Rs 51.60 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan Day 5

Shah Rukh Khan's film made Rs 51.5 crore on day 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan Day 1

Aamir Khan starrer made Rs 50.75 on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 Day 4

Even on day 4, Yash kept rocking as film made Rs 50.35 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 Day 2

The film's second day collection was Rs 46.79 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

