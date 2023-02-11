Gadar 2: Know the new star cast along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 will be releasing on August 11. Here's all you need to know about the new cast.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Sunny Deol

The actor will reprise the role of Tara Singh in the Anil Sharma-directed movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

She will play the iconic role of Sakeena in the movie sequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Utkarsh Sharma

The actor will essay the role of Sunny Deol's son in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajjad Delafrooz

Reportedly, the star will play the role of a Pakistani Army officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luv Sinha

The actor will be seen reportedly in the action entertainer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaurav Chopra

The star reportedly will be seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil George

Reportedly, the actor has a supporting role in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mir Sarwar

The actor is also in the star cast of the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dolly Bindra

Reportedly, she will play Gul Khan's wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manish Wadhwa

Reportedly the star will play the bid villain in the Gadar sequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Happy Promise Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to help you make the 'janam janam ka vaada' to your partner

 

 Find Out More