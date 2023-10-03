Gadar 2 lifetime box office collection prediction: Terrific run of Sunny Deol film to end on THIS number?

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 is a smashing success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Sunny Deol took the box office by storm with his Gadar 2. It came as a pleasant surprise for all that the film made such massive numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the day it released, Gadar 2 proved to be a tsunami at BO. It broke several big records set by Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 had a glorious run and turned out to be the second highest grossing film of 2023. It's BO numbers beat Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by NDTV.in, the film's total collection by the end of its 53rd day stands at Rs 526.05 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After crazy turnout over the first few weeks, now Gadar 2 has slowed down. The film made Rs 10 lakhs on its 53rd day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In upcoming days, the numbers are expected to dip as there is anticipation for Gadar 2's OTT release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its 54th day, it can be expected that the film will mint around Rs 5 to 8 lakhs at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If the film collects Rs 8 lakhs for three days before OTT release then Gadar 2's total lifetime collection can go upto Rs 528 crores approximately. It is simply an estimate and numbers can vary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Needless to say, Gadar 2 has set a very high target and record for the upcoming Bollywood films to break.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has to be noted that Gadar 2 still made money despite competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is expected to release on Zee5 on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Definitely, Sunny Deol is over the moon with this stupendous success of Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
