Gadar 2 mammoth box office success makes way for Gadar 3? Ameesha Patel spills the beans

Ameesha Patel confirmed Gadar 3, hinted about reprising her character and more.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Gadar 2 success

Ameesha Patel is still riding high on the phenomenal success of Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol.

Gadar 2 box office collection

The film made a marvelous box office collection minting Rs 691.08 crore worldwide.

Ameesha Patel spills beans

In an interview with Deccan Herald Ameesha spoke of sequels, actors she wish to work with and actors she wants to work with.

Gadar 3

Ameesha Patel confirmed that Gadar 3 is in the pipeline.

Ameesha Patel on Gadar 3

The actress who played the evergreen character Sakina played the mother to a young boy after 22 years of sequel, Gadar 2.

On reprising her character

The actress asserted that she would never play a mother-in-law in Gadar 3 or any movie.

Gadar 3 story

As the Katha Continues, Ameesha says the Gadar series is to keep Tara and Sakina evergreen so Gadar 3 will not turn into saas-bahu drama.

Ameesha on sequels

Ameesha Patel believes for all the successful movies a part 2 should be made because there is always a curious audience.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2

Continuing the same Ameesha shared her interest for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2.

Characters she wishes to play

Ameesha expressed her interest in playing a cop, a negative character, an undercover spy agent, and Maharani in a period drama.

Actor she wants to work with

Ameesha Patel expressed her desire to do a romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan.

