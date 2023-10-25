Gadar 2 mammoth box office success makes way for Gadar 3? Ameesha Patel spills the beans

Ameesha Patel confirmed Gadar 3, hinted about reprising her character and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Ameesha Patel is still riding high on the phenomenal success of Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made a marvelous box office collection minting Rs 691.08 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Deccan Herald Ameesha spoke of sequels, actors she wish to work with and actors she wants to work with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel confirmed that Gadar 3 is in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress who played the evergreen character Sakina played the mother to a young boy after 22 years of sequel, Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress asserted that she would never play a mother-in-law in Gadar 3 or any movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the Katha Continues, Ameesha says the Gadar series is to keep Tara and Sakina evergreen so Gadar 3 will not turn into saas-bahu drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel believes for all the successful movies a part 2 should be made because there is always a curious audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Continuing the same Ameesha shared her interest for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha expressed her interest in playing a cop, a negative character, an undercover spy agent, and Maharani in a period drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel expressed her desire to do a romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!