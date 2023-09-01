Gadar 2 not on the list of Sunny Deol's Top 10 movies with highest IMDB rating

Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and other films are highest-rated Sunny Deol films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Border

Sunny Deol's highest-rated film is Border that released in 1997. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9.

Damini

The 1993 release got a rating of 7.8. It also starred Meenakshi Sheshadari, Rishi Kapoor and others.

Ghayal

The third on the list is Ghayal that released in 1990. It got an IMDB rating of 7.7.

Ghatak: Letha

The 1996 release got an IMDB rating of 7.5.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

One of the biggest hits of Sunny Deol's career, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha got a rating of 7.3.

Arjun

With a rating of 7.2, Sunny Deol's 1985 release Arjun is sixth on the list.

Chaalbaaz

The film that starred Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, Sridevi and more got an IMDB rating of 6.8.

Dacait

The film that released in 1987 got a rating of 6.5.

Tridev

Tridev that had Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit got a rating of 6.5.

Betaab

Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh's film is on number 10 spot with a rating of 6.5.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's latest release Gadar 2 is not in top 10 as its IMDB rating is 6.

Blockbuster hit

Despite the rating, Gadar 2 is among the highest-grossers of 2023.

