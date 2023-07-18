Gadar 2, OMG 2, Aashiqui 3: Bollywood banks on sequels for box office success

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Netizens have already called Gadar 2 a blockbuster as the makers made a sequel after 21 years

Oh My God 2 has set high hopes to do big at the box office.

Ajay Devgn is set to return to the converse with Singham 3.

War 2 is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s spy thriller War.

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the makers announced Bhool Bhilaiyaa 3.

Hera Pheri fans are already going gaga over the return of the OG trio in Hera Pheri 3.

Salman Khan may end his flop movies streak with Tiger 3.

Krrish 4 is long awaited chapter of the Indian superhero movie.

Welcome 3 is one of the much-awaited sequels of the comedy flick.

Don 3 is expected to attract the audience to theaters as it is a long-delayed sequel of the blockbuster hit Don series.

Aashiqui 3 is a sequel to the 1990s musical hit Aashiqui.

