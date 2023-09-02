Gadar 2, OMG 2, and more Bollywood movies earned over Rs 1200 crore in August 2023

Bollywood made a business of over Rs 1000 crores in the month of August. Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more films did business and provided entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie broke several records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 minted Rs 631.8 crores worldwide as per ETimes. It is the highest-grossing movie of August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer clashed with Gadar 2 but held strong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has earned Rs 207.4 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Towards the end of August, Ayushmann, Ananya entertained with a rom-com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While the movie is still out in theatres, its 7-day business stands to be Rs 89.1 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia, Ranveer starrer release on 28th July.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film continued to make money way into August. It earned Rs 336.1 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mass entertainer and a social subject movie, both entertained fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two different kinds of Rom-coms won hearts. The total collections are about Rs 1260 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, everyone is gearing up for the Jawan Toofan!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!