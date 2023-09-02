Gadar 2, OMG 2, and more Bollywood movies earned over Rs 1200 crore in August 2023

Bollywood made a business of over Rs 1000 crores in the month of August. Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more films did business and provided entertainment.

Gadar 2

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie broke several records. 

Super success 

Gadar 2 minted Rs 631.8 crores worldwide as per ETimes. It is the highest-grossing movie of August 2023. 

OMG 2 

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer clashed with Gadar 2 but held strong. 

OMG 2 business 

The film has earned Rs 207.4 crores worldwide. 

Dream Girl 2

Towards the end of August, Ayushmann, Ananya entertained with a rom-com.

DG2 business

While the movie is still out in theatres, its 7-day business stands to be Rs 89.1 crores. 

RARKPK 

Alia, Ranveer starrer release on 28th July. 

BO report 

The film continued to make money way into August. It earned Rs 336.1 crores. 

Bollywood report 

A mass entertainer and a social subject movie, both entertained fans.

Rom-coms

Two different kinds of Rom-coms won hearts. The total collections are about Rs 1260 crores. 

Onwards 

Now, everyone is gearing up for the Jawan Toofan!  

