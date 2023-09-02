Gadar 2, OMG 2, and more Bollywood movies earned over Rs 1200 crore in August 2023

Bollywood made a business of over Rs 1000 crores in the month of August. Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more films did business and provided entertainment.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023