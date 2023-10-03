Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more new movies and web series releases on OTT this week

Take a look at the latest films and web series arriving on leading OTT platforms this weekend.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Gadar 2 (Zee5)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster film will arrive on OTT on October 6.

Insidious - The Red Door (Amazon Prime Video)

The fourth instalment in the horror film universe begins streaming on October 6.

OMG 2 (Netflix)

Akshay Kumar’s social drama will release on OTT on October 8.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The hard-hitting medical drama arrives with yet another riveting season on October 6.

Loki Season 2 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

The Marvel superhero will return to action on October 6.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (Amazon Prime Video)

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s rom-com will stream on OTT from October 5.

Khufiya (Netflix)

Tabu’s intriguing thriller film releases on OTT on October 5.

Asteroid City (BookMyShow)

Wes Anderson’s whimsical comedy-drama film will be released on OTT on October 6.

Beckham (Netflix)

A captivating four-part docuseries into the life of football legend David Beckham begins streaming from October 4.

Lupin Part 3 (Netflix)

The mystery thriller series returns with a new season on October 5.

