Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more new movies, series releasing on OTT in October 2023

Here is a list of new movies and web series releasing online in October month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Khufiya is a suspense thriller starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. The film will release on Netflix on 5th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marvel comics web series Loki 2 will release on 6th October on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangster crime drama web series Sultan of Delhi will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 13th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Web series Kaala Paani will stream on Netflix from 18th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chris Evan’s Pain Hustlers will release on Netflix on 27th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown will release on Netflix on 13th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is reported to have its digital release on 6th October on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 released on 11th August and after completing 2 months Akshay Kumar starrer will release on OTT in October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is likely to make its digital release in October on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dream Girl 2 will also release in October on Netflix but date has not been announced yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!