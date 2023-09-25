Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more new movies, series releasing on OTT in October 2023

Here is a list of new movies and web series releasing online in October month.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Khufiya

Khufiya is a suspense thriller starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. The film will release on Netflix on 5th October.

Loki 2

Marvel comics web series Loki 2 will release on 6th October on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sultan of Delhi

Gangster crime drama web series Sultan of Delhi will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 13th October.

Kaala Paani

Web series Kaala Paani will stream on Netflix from 18th October.

Pain Hustlers

Chris Evan’s Pain Hustlers will release on Netflix on 27th October.

Damsel

Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown will release on Netflix on 13th October.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is reported to have its digital release on 6th October on Zee 5.

OMG 2

OMG 2 released on 11th August and after completing 2 months Akshay Kumar starrer will release on OTT in October.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is likely to make its digital release in October on Jio Cinema.

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 will also release in October on Netflix but date has not been announced yet.

