Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more new movies, web series releases this week August 2023

Gadar 2

A sequel to Sunny Deol’s Gadar will release in theaters on 11th August.

Made In Heaven 2

The most awaited second season of the popular Indian web series will stream from 10th August on Amazon Prime Video.

Red, White & Royal Blue

This interesting gay love story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th August.

Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut will premier on Netflix on 11th August.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 will hit theaters on 11th August.

Commando

Adah Sharma and Prem Parrijaa’s web series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 11th August.

Neymar

Malayalam romantic comedy drama will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.

The Jengaburu Curse

This is India’s first cli-fi web series streaming on Sony Liv from 9th August.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s movie will stream on Jio Cinema on 11th August after its theatrical run.

Only Murder In The Building Season 3

This comedy crime drama is returning with another exciting season on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.

Zombiverse

This Korean drama about survivors fighting a zombie infested world will stream on Netflix on 8th August.

