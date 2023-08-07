Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more new movies, web series releases this week August 2023

Upcoming new web series and movies releasing in theaters and OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
A sequel to Sunny Deol’s Gadar will release in theaters on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most awaited second season of the popular Indian web series will stream from 10th August on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This interesting gay love story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut will premier on Netflix on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 will hit theaters on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah Sharma and Prem Parrijaa’s web series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam romantic comedy drama will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is India’s first cli-fi web series streaming on Sony Liv from 9th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s movie will stream on Jio Cinema on 11th August after its theatrical run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy crime drama is returning with another exciting season on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Korean drama about survivors fighting a zombie infested world will stream on Netflix on 8th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
