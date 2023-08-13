Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more top 10 Bollywood movies released in Independence day week set box office on fire

Independence day released Bollywood movies that made impressive business.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 released on 11th August became a massive hit already earning Rs 83 crore as day 2 box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 collected Rs 25.56 crore in a total of 2 days box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s movie made a business of Rs 490 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie on Indian national women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan collected over Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal released on Independence day 2019 collected Rs 290 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom

Akshay Kumar’s Rustom released on 12th August 2016 earned Rs 219 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar’s film released on 11th August 2017 collected Rs 130 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger became a blockbuster earning Rs 320 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns released on 15th August 2014 made a business of Rs 219 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gold

Akshay Kumar’s movie on Indian hockey team collecting first gold at the Olympics collected Rs 158 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood celebs with most Rs 100 crore films

 

 Find Out More