Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more top 10 Bollywood movies released in Independence day week set box office on fire

Independence day released Bollywood movies that made impressive business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Gadar 2 released on 11th August became a massive hit already earning Rs 83 crore as day 2 box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 collected Rs 25.56 crore in a total of 2 days box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s movie made a business of Rs 490 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s movie on Indian national women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan collected over Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Mangal released on Independence day 2019 collected Rs 290 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Rustom released on 12th August 2016 earned Rs 219 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s film released on 11th August 2017 collected Rs 130 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Tha Tiger became a blockbuster earning Rs 320 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns released on 15th August 2014 made a business of Rs 219 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s movie on Indian hockey team collecting first gold at the Olympics collected Rs 158 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!