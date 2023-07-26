Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more: Top 10 new movie sequels fans are desperately looking forward to

Here's a list of top 10 Bollywood film sequels that are highly-awaited.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's most-anticipated film releases on August 11.

OMG 2

It will clash with Akshay Kumar's film.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's film is going to release in November.

Pushpa 2

Fans are desperately looking forward to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan starrer will release in Diwali next year.

Housefull 5

Gear up for another laughter dose!

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is all ready to bring Ajay Devgn as Singham back on screen.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's film is going to release soon.

Fukrey 3

The film is going to release in December this year.

Aashiqui 3

With Kartik Aaryan as the lead has also been announced.

