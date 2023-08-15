Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office to break records on Independence Day 2023 holiday?

Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar's films are doing fabulously well at BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Gadar 2 fever

Sunny Deol's film has got massive response at box office.

Day 4 collection

As per Sacnilk, Gadar 2 earned Rs 39 cr approximately. These are early estimates.

Best Monday ever

The film created history with its first Monday collection.

Independence Day update

It is expected that August 15 collection would be much more than first Monday.

Total collection

So far, Gadar 2's collection is around Rs 173 crore. We won't be surprised if the film makes massive on Independence day.

OMG 2 reviews

Akshay Kumar's film that clashed with Gadar 2 has got equally good reviews.

OMG 2 day 4

It earned around Rs 11.50 cr on first Monday (Early Estimates).

Total collection

It's net collection stands at Rs 54.61 cr.

Bigger than better

Given that it had a better first Monday than Friday, OMG 2 can earn massive on Independence Day.

Jailer clash

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer is doing fabulously well at box office too.

Thanks For Reading!

