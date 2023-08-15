Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office to break records on Independence Day 2023 holiday?

Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar's films are doing fabulously well at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
Sunny Deol's film has got massive response at box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, Gadar 2 earned Rs 39 cr approximately. These are early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film created history with its first Monday collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected that August 15 collection would be much more than first Monday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So far, Gadar 2's collection is around Rs 173 crore. We won't be surprised if the film makes massive on Independence day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's film that clashed with Gadar 2 has got equally good reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It earned around Rs 11.50 cr on first Monday (Early Estimates).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's net collection stands at Rs 54.61 cr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given that it had a better first Monday than Friday, OMG 2 can earn massive on Independence Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer is doing fabulously well at box office too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
