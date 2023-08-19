Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer box office collection day 9 early estimates: Who will rule 2nd Saturday? 

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar or Rajinikanth, which popular actor will rule 2nd Saturday at the box office? Let's check out the early estimates...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Gadar 2 early estimates 

As per Sacnilk, the movie might make Rs 32 crores. Then its total will stand to Rs 336.13 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer box office collection 

Jailer was released a day before Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the silver screens. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer early estimates 

As per reports, the movie might do a business of Rs 16 crores on the 2nd Saturday, thereby making Rs 261.90 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 box office collection 

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi movie is slowly and gradually making money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 early estimates  

The Amit Rai film on sex education is likely to earn Rs 10.50 crores and will then enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoomer box office 

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher movie was released this Friday. It did a business of Rs 0.85 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoomer early estimates 

The sports drama film is likely to make Rs 1.20 crores on day 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 success 

Akshay thanked fans for enjoying the movie in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer mania 

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annatthe which came out in 2021. Fans are loving Jailer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoomer 

Director revealed that Aaradhya Bachchan suggested the Ghoomer climax sequence to AB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 mania 

As of now, as per early trends, Gadar 2 is racing ahead of everyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other actresses' DIY beauty face packs revealed

 

 Find Out More