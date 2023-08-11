New movies, web series to watch this weekend on OTT, theatres

New movies and web series to watch this weekendSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
Gadar 2 is set to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will also hit big screens on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Made In Heaven 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Jailer is releasing in theaters on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heart of Stone will stream on Netflix on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neymar is a Malayalam romantic comedy-drama now available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah Sharma’s Commando web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jengaburu Curse is a cli-fi series based on the climate crisis streaming on Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is making its digital debut on 11th August only on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choona is a heist comedy featuring Jimmy Shergill and is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
