New movies, web series to watch this weekend on OTT, theatres

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is set to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will also hit big screens on 11th August 2023.

Made In Heaven 2

Made In Heaven 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is releasing in theaters on 11th August 2023.

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone will stream on Netflix on 11th August 2023.

Neymar

Neymar is a Malayalam romantic comedy-drama now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Commando

Adah Sharma’s Commando web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 11th August.

The Jengaburu Curse

The Jengaburu Curse is a cli-fi series based on the climate crisis streaming on Sony Liv.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is making its digital debut on 11th August only on Jio Cinema.

Choona

Choona is a heist comedy featuring Jimmy Shergill and is streaming on Netflix.

