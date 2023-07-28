Top 10 new movies and web series releasing in August 2023 in theatres and OTT

Here are new movies and web series releasing in the month of August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
Jimmy Shergill’s Choona is a heist comedy-drama releasing on Netflix on August 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven will premiere on 10th August on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar Oh My God 2 will hit theaters on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The long awaited sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will release in theaters on August 11th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot will stream on netflix fro August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah’s thriller web series will stream on Netflix from the 18th of August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is scheduled to release in theaters o 25th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedy-drama series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 10th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This web series will stream on Netflix on the 4th of August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a cli-fi web series releasing on Sony Liv on 9th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!