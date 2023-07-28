Top 10 new movies and web series releasing in August 2023 in theatres and OTT

Here are new movies and web series releasing in the month of August.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Choona

Jimmy Shergill’s Choona is a heist comedy-drama releasing on Netflix on August 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made In Heaven 2

The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven will premiere on 10th August on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar Oh My God 2 will hit theaters on 11th August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

The long awaited sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will release in theaters on August 11th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot will stream on netflix fro August 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns and Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah’s thriller web series will stream on Netflix from the 18th of August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is scheduled to release in theaters o 25th August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

The comedy-drama series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 10th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

This web series will stream on Netflix on the 4th of August 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Jengaburu Curse

This is a cli-fi web series releasing on Sony Liv on 9th August 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more, Top 10 onscreen jodis that look better than real life couples

 

 Find Out More