Gadar 2 on OTT: Release date, time, platform, where to watch and other details

Gadar 2 on OTT: If you have missed out on watching the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film in theatres, here is the Release date, time, platform, where to watch and other detailsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Gadar 2 is finally going to come on OTT for those who missed it in theatresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
ZEE5 has made the official announcement on its handleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is coming on OTT on October 6, 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will start showing from midnight on October 6, 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is coming on ZEE5 OTT platform after a glorious run in theatresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has made Rs 526.06 crores at the box office so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with Pathaan and JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It had Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat KaurSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 brought in 3.5 crore people to the cinema hallsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film had the complete essence of the original 90s movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!