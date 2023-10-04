Gadar 2 on OTT: Release date, time, platform, where to watch and other details

Gadar 2 on OTT: If you have missed out on watching the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film in theatres, here is the Release date, time, platform, where to watch and other details

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 04, 2023

Gadar 2 on OTT

Gadar 2 is finally going to come on OTT for those who missed it in theatres

Gadar 2 on ZEE5

ZEE5 has made the official announcement on its handle

Gadar 2 on OTT: Release date

The movie is coming on OTT on October 6, 2023

Gadar 2 on OTT: Time

The film will start showing from midnight on October 6, 2023

Gadar 2: Where to watch

It is coming on ZEE5 OTT platform after a glorious run in theatres

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 has made Rs 526.06 crores at the box office so far

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with Pathaan and Jawan

Gadar 2 stars

It had Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur

Gadar 2 footfalls

Gadar 2 brought in 3.5 crore people to the cinema halls

Gadar 2: Nostalgia quotient

The film had the complete essence of the original 90s movie

