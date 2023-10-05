Gadar 2 on OTT: Top 10 reasons to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 is all set to release on ZEE5 on September 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha, Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma has been a blockbuster hit in the theatres.
The film is a sequel to 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and is based on the event of the Partition of India.
The film will make you relive the old iconic songs but with a twist.
After 22 years, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakeena.
Sunny Deol's intense action sequences that you cannot miss.
Gadar 2 is a family film with a lot of elements of desh bhakti and humor.
Gadar 1 is the most iconic film of Hindi cinema and Gadar 2 should not be missed at any cost.
Gadar 2 reportedly earned Rs. 2.50 crores on its fourth Tuesday. It earned Rs. 620 crores gross and Rs. 687 crores worldwide.
The film was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crores and it is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.
Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet.
