Gadar 2 OTT release date and platform: When and where to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel blockbuster new movie

After a blockbuster run in the theatres, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is all set for its OTT premiere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Set in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war, the film narrates the story of Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to bring back his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as fan-favourite characters Tara and Sakina.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa and Luv Sinha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is set on a budget of Rs 60 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has so far collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide and is still running in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023 and ranks sixth on highest grossing Hindi films of all-time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the OTT rights of Gadar 2 were sold for a whopping sum of Rs 50 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 will be making its OTT debut on October 6, 2023 on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film ended on a cliffhanger with ‘To be continued…’ on the screen, thus hinting at the possibility of a third part in the Gadar film franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Sunny Deol affirmed that Gadar 3 would be made but added that he doesn’t know when it will go under production.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!