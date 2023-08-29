Gadar 2, Pathaan and more Indian films where the leads took on enemies from Pakistan

Here are Top 10 films that highlight India-Pakistan conflict.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
The sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a cross-border love story where a boy from India falls in love with a Pakistani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the film is based on India-Pakistan Kargil war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A war film that portrays the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on true events, the film shows the retaliation by India after a militant attack on an army base in Uri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film is based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani military officer to gather information during the 1971 war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film follows an Indian police officer's efforts to dismantle a terrorist network operating between India and Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film delves into a counter-terrorism operation by an Indian intelligence agency against a group planning attacks from across the border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Being a comedy-drama, the film touches on media manipulation between India and Pakistan, highlighting the power of responsible journalism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan, the film shows the love story of an Indian Air force officer and a Pakistani girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
