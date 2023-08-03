Gadar 2 promotions: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel enjoy Jaipur vibes as Tara Singh, Sakina

Gadar 2 promotions reached Jaipur and Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel ensured to have a blast.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 03, 2023

Gadar 2 promotions

Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel aka Sakina take over Jaipur.



Sunny Deol vibing in pink city

The actor dwelled with the city vibe and was all about being pink.



Being royal

The beautiful heritage sites of Jaipur make for perfect picture backdrops.



All smiles

Sunny Deol thoroughly enjoyed his time in Jaipur.



At Hawa Mahal

They make for one memorable on-screen pair.



Poser

Look at Tara Singh being a perfect poser.



Royalness

Jaipur brings out the royal in you.



Picture perfect

It is a perfect timed pictured.



Release date

Gadar 2 releases on August 11.



Excited much?

Are you excited to see Tara Singh and Sakina again?





