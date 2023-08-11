Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more: Deols takeover Bollywood in 2023

The Deols are on cloud nine as 2023 has been a game changer in their career and there is more yet to come in the next few months.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Dharmendra

He is currently basking on the success of his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

More to come...

He is set to grace the screen once again in Maddock Films' upcoming project, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's legacy continues to shine as Gadar 2 has opened at the box office with massive collections.

Gadar 2

The enduring popularity of his character, Tara Singh, is evident, with a successful reception for the film.

First 100 crore movie.....

The stage is set for Sunny to achieve a first-time entry into the Rs. 100-crore club with the projected success of Gadar 2.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol takes on a powerful role in the upcoming film Animal, set to release on December 1

Welcome 3

Bobby is also reportedly part of the cast for Welcome 3, further solidifying his presence in the industry.

