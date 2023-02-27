Gadar 2 season is here: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel make heads turn at Zee Cine Awards 2023

Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen at Zee Cine Awards 2023. Here, take a look at their photos which are all things mesmerising.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023
The pair has been the highlight of Zee Cine Awards 2023 that happened last night in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was seen wearing a turban and had worn a white shirt, brown blazer and teamed up with blue denim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen wearing a golden lehenga and looked like a goddess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair together will be seen in Gadar 2 which is scheduled to have a release on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha and Sunny posed happily in front of the paps at the award function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple was the major highlight at Zee Cine Awards 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny and Ameesha will be playing the role of Tara and Sakina respectively in Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara and Sakina's chemistry in Gadar was scintillating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha and Sunny's film will release on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be a sequel to the 2001 movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!