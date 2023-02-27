Gadar 2 season is here: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel make heads turn at Zee Cine Awards 2023

Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen at Zee Cine Awards 2023. Here, take a look at their photos which are all things mesmerising.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel grabs limelight

The pair has been the highlight of Zee Cine Awards 2023 that happened last night in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol's look for Zee Cine Awards 2023

He was seen wearing a turban and had worn a white shirt, brown blazer and teamed up with blue denim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel's look for Zee Cine Awards 2023

She was seen wearing a golden lehenga and looked like a goddess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

The pair together will be seen in Gadar 2 which is scheduled to have a release on August 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poses happily

Ameesha and Sunny posed happily in front of the paps at the award function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Major highlight

The couple was the major highlight at Zee Cine Awards 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara-Sakina

Sunny and Ameesha will be playing the role of Tara and Sakina respectively in Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sizzling chemistry

Tara and Sakina's chemistry in Gadar was scintillating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 release date

Ameesha and Sunny's film will release on August 11, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Gadar film

The film will be a sequel to the 2001 movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prakash Jha birthday special: Top 10 hard-hitting movies of the filmmaker that are unmissable

 

 Find Out More