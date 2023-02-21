Gadar 2 shoot locations: Know where the sequel of Sunny Deol starrer period drama has been shot

Check out locations where Gadar 2 has been filmedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
Tara Singh is back with Gadar 2, a sequel to the cult classic 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
The second chapter will continue the story that ended in Gadar
The village scene of the period drama has been shot in Palampur
Makers shot various segments of the film in Ahmednagar near Pune
Makers turned this college into the Pakistan Army headquarters
Most of the Pakistani scenes were filmed in Lucknow
A few scenes of Gadar 2 has been shot in Indore and Mandav cities of Madhya Pradesh
Gadar 2 release The most-awaited film is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023
The movie will see the same cast as the first part featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma
