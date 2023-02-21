Gadar 2 shoot locations: Know where the sequel of Sunny Deol starrer period drama has been shot

Check out locations where Gadar 2 has been filmed

Rupal Purohit

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Tara Singh is back with Gadar 2, a sequel to the cult classic 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Story

The second chapter will continue the story that ended in Gadar

Palampur

The village scene of the period drama has been shot in Palampur

Ahmednagar

Makers shot various segments of the film in Ahmednagar near Pune

La Martiniere College

Makers turned this college into the Pakistan Army headquarters

Lucknow

Most of the Pakistani scenes were filmed in Lucknow

Madhya Pradesh

A few scenes of Gadar 2 has been shot in Indore and Mandav cities of Madhya Pradesh

Gadar 2 release

Gadar 2 release The most-awaited film is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023

Gadar 2 star cast

The movie will see the same cast as the first part featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma

