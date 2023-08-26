Gadar 2 stands 5th in Top 10 highest grossers in India, check full list

Top 10 highest grossing Indian films at the domestic BOSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Sunny Deol’s movie Gadar 2 has reached this position within 15 days of theatrical release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of the Baahubali series is highest making a gross of Rs 1416.9 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit collected Rs 915.85 crore gross in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s movie made several record and one is standing 4th in this list collecting Rs 657.5 crore gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has so far collected Rs 494.6 crore gross at Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Beginning made a business of Rs 516 crore gross in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film collected Rs 551.5 crore gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sci-fi fantasy action film grossed Rs 477.5 at the domestic box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s movie collected Rs 535 crore gross at Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers End Game grossed Rs 445 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
