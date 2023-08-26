Gadar 2 stands 5th in Top 10 highest grossers in India, check full list

Top 10 highest grossing Indian films at the domestic BO

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s movie Gadar 2 has reached this position within 15 days of theatrical release.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The second part of the Baahubali series is highest making a gross of Rs 1416.9 crore.

KGF 2

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit collected Rs 915.85 crore gross in India.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie made several record and one is standing 4th in this list collecting Rs 657.5 crore gross.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has so far collected Rs 494.6 crore gross at Indian box office.

Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning made a business of Rs 516 crore gross in India.

2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film collected Rs 551.5 crore gross.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The sci-fi fantasy action film grossed Rs 477.5 at the domestic box office.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s movie collected Rs 535 crore gross at Indian box office.

Avengers End Game

Avengers End Game grossed Rs 445 crore in India.

