Gadar 2 star cast fee: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more charge a whopping amount

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 will release on Independence Day. Here's how much the star cast charged for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023
The actor who essays Tara Singh reportedly took Rs 5 crore for playing the role again.
The actress reportedly got Rs 2 crore for the movie.
The actor will play Tara Singh's aka Sunny Deol's son and has charged Rs 1 crore for the movie.
She will be reportedly charging Rs 80 lakh for the movie.
Reportedly the actor has charged Rs 60 lakh.
Reportedly the actor will be playing the role of Pakistani Army General and for the same has charged Rs 60 lakh.
Reportedly the actor will be playing the role of a Pakistani Army Officer and has charged Rs 40 Lakh.
The actor will be seen in Gadar 2 and reportedly has charged Rs 25 Lakh.
The movie will have Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur in important roles.
The movie has been produced by Anil Sharma and Bhaumik Gondaliya.
