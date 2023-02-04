Gadar 2 star cast fee: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more charge a whopping amount

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 will release on Independence Day. Here's how much the star cast charged for the film.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Sunny Deol

The actor who essays Tara Singh reportedly took Rs 5 crore for playing the role again.

Ameesha Patel

The actress reportedly got Rs 2 crore for the movie.

Utkarsh Sharma

The actor will play Tara Singh's aka Sunny Deol's son and has charged Rs 1 crore for the movie.

Simrat Kaur

She will be reportedly charging Rs 80 lakh for the movie.

Luv Sinha

Reportedly the actor has charged Rs 60 lakh.

Manish Wadhwa

Reportedly the actor will be playing the role of Pakistani Army General and for the same has charged Rs 60 lakh.

Sajjad Delafrooz

Reportedly the actor will be playing the role of a Pakistani Army Officer and has charged Rs 40 Lakh.

Gaurav Chopra

The actor will be seen in Gadar 2 and reportedly has charged Rs 25 Lakh.

About Gadar 2

The movie will have Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur in important roles.

Gadar 2 details

The movie has been produced by Anil Sharma and Bhaumik Gondaliya.

