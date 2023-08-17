Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more Top 10 Bollywood actors with maximum flops

Bollywood actors who have highest number of flops to their credit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Mithun Chakraborty has delivered maxim flops in the film industry. He has given almost 180 flops in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra has given 106 flops in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra holds a record of 99 flop movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda who is 90s hero no.1 delivered 75 flop movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt delivered 69 flop movies in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan is also on the list with approx 66 flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor has delivered 54 flops in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has delivered 52 flop movies in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol has delivered 49 flop movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn has given 44 flop movies in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
