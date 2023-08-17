Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more Top 10 Bollywood actors with maximum flops

Bollywood actors who have highest number of flops to their credit.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty has delivered maxim flops in the film industry. He has given almost 180 flops in his career.

Jitendra

Jitendra has given 106 flops in his career.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra holds a record of 99 flop movies.

Govinda

Govinda who is 90s hero no.1 delivered 75 flop movies.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt delivered 69 flop movies in his career.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is also on the list with approx 66 flops.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has delivered 54 flops in his career.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has delivered 52 flop movies in his career.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has delivered 49 flop movies.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has given 44 flop movies in his career.

