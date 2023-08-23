Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and his alleged ugly fights with Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and more celebs  

Let's have a look at the list of celebrities Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol has allegedly had a beef with. Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and more...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Sunny Deol is known for his angry image because of his films and roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny has reportedly had ugly fights with a lot of celebs from the industry as well. Let's check them out...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports Ajay's The Legend of Bhagat Singh clashed with Sunny's 23 March 1931: Shaheed. The former overpowered, leading to an alleged rift.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rift between Aamir and Sunny allegedly began 32 years ago when Ghayal released alongside Aamir's Dil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir had asked Sunny to move his film's release, but it did not happen. Interestingly, Lagaan also clashed with Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allegedly, Sunny was furious with Hema when she married Dharmendra. There were reports of the actor attacking the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Kaur refused the allegations saying her kids haven't been raised that way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini maintains that they share a cordial relationship with each other also adding that he has been with her when she met with an accident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Anil Kapoor's name surfaced ahead of Sunny Deol on the poster which did not go down well with the Gadar 2 actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny allegedly took revenge on Anil during Ram-Avtar where he choked Anil during a scene. There's no confirmation, however.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan worked with Sunny in Darr. His character overshadowed Sunny's character which allegedly led to a rift. It was then that the Gadar 2 star reportedly decided not to work with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Raveena reportedly told Sunny that Akshay cheated on her. And Sunny fought with him over the same. But there's no confirmation on the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!