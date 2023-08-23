Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and his alleged ugly fights with Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and more celebs  

Let's have a look at the list of celebrities Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol has allegedly had a beef with. Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and more...

Shivani Pawaskar

Aug 23, 2023

Angry young man image 

Sunny Deol is known for his angry image because of his films and roles.  

Beef with Bollywood celebs 

Sunny has reportedly had ugly fights with a lot of celebs from the industry as well. Let's check them out...  

Ajay Devgn

As per reports Ajay's The Legend of Bhagat Singh clashed with Sunny's 23 March 1931: Shaheed. The former overpowered, leading to an alleged rift.    

Aamir Khan

The rift between Aamir and Sunny allegedly began 32 years ago when Ghayal released alongside Aamir's Dil. 

Aamir vs Sunny 

Aamir had asked Sunny to move his film's release, but it did not happen. Interestingly, Lagaan also clashed with Gadar 2. 

Hema Malini

Allegedly, Sunny was furious with Hema when she married Dharmendra. There were reports of the actor attacking the actress.

Prakash Kaur's defence 

Prakash Kaur refused the allegations saying her kids haven't been raised that way. 

Hema's stand 

Hema Malini maintains that they share a cordial relationship with each other also adding that he has been with her when she met with an accident. 

Anil Kapoor

As per reports, Anil Kapoor's name surfaced ahead of Sunny Deol on the poster which did not go down well with the Gadar 2 actor. 

Revenge? 

Sunny allegedly took revenge on Anil during Ram-Avtar where he choked Anil during a scene. There's no confirmation, however.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan worked with Sunny in Darr. His character overshadowed Sunny's character which allegedly led to a rift. It was then that the Gadar 2 star reportedly decided not to work with him.    

Akshay Kumar

As per reports, Raveena reportedly told Sunny that Akshay cheated on her. And Sunny fought with him over the same. But there's no confirmation on the same. 

