Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and more top 10 Indian actors who are king of 200 crore club

Actors who have entered the 200 crore club at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has entered 200 crore within 5 days of its release.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is now a member of the 200 crore club after Gadar 2 collected Rs 229 crore.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has several films hitting Rs 200 crore mark and the latest one is Jailer.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has six Rs 200 crore movies including Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajarangi Bhaijaan.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has 4 Rs 200 crore movies including Dangal and PK.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has so far given 3 movies that hit Rs 200 crore mark and the latest one is Pathaan which created history.

Yash

Yash too became a box office king with KGF 2 earning RS 1200 crore worldwide.

Prabhas

Prabhas starrer Baahubali and Adipurush earned more than Rs 200 crore.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is also a 200 crore king giving 3 movies that entered the club.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi has also given Rs 200 crore movies with Vikram and Master.

Chiyan Vikram

Chiyan Vikram’s latest film Ponniyin Selvan is also a Rs 200 crore club movie.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has also crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

