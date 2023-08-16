Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and more top 10 Indian actors who are king of 200 crore club

Actors who have entered the 200 crore club at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Gadar 2 has entered 200 crore within 5 days of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is now a member of the 200 crore club after Gadar 2 collected Rs 229 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth has several films hitting Rs 200 crore mark and the latest one is Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has six Rs 200 crore movies including Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajarangi Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has 4 Rs 200 crore movies including Dangal and PK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has so far given 3 movies that hit Rs 200 crore mark and the latest one is Pathaan which created history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash too became a box office king with KGF 2 earning RS 1200 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Baahubali and Adipurush earned more than Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is also a 200 crore king giving 3 movies that entered the club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi has also given Rs 200 crore movies with Vikram and Master.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiyan Vikram’s latest film Ponniyin Selvan is also a Rs 200 crore club movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has also crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
