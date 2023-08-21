Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and other Top 10 actors who faced and overcame financial crises

Despite the success of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is currently under financial crisis

Aug 21, 2023

Sunny Deol fails to repay loan

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is undergoing a financial crisis as he failed to repay a loan of Rs 55.99 crore due from December 2022.

Sunny Deol’s Mumbai house for auction

Bank of Baroda has put up his Juhu villa for auction on 25th September 2023 in order to recover the amount.

Actors who have faced a financial crisis

Here are other Bollywood celebs who underwent an economic crisis but overcame it.

Shah Rukh Khan

After Ra.One SRK faced a financial crisis but bounced back.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was bankrupt and was in debt having no money with him when Mohabbatein film came his way his life turned.

Preity Zinta

Reportedly, Preity faced a financial crisis when she produced the film Ishkq in Paris and Salman Khan helped her.

Govinda

Govinda had a low phase and he openly confessed that he had no money.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher went bankrupt when his film Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara was bombed.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty faced a financial setback when her business venture had a debacle.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff had monetary loss after the release of Boom and he had to sell his house to repay debts.

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol encountered a financial crisis after a series of his films failed at the box office.

Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor faced a huge loss when Mera Naam Joker failed.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi revealed that he faced some serious financial losses due to bad investments.

